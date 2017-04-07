Microsoft Surface beats iPad in latest JD Powers Tablet Satisfaction study on styling, design & features

Microsoft’s Surface tablets have beaten iPads in the latest JD Powers U.S. Tablet Satisfaction Study, a large-scale survey of more than 2,000 tablet owners. Key factors cited by participants was pre-loaded apps, connectivity options and the range of accessories offered – but the Surface also led on design, according to the company.

Microsoft has the highest performance in three styling & design attributes: size of tablet; quality of materials used; and attractiveness of tablet design. Microsoft continues to achieve the highest rating in the remaining styling & design attribute of location of non-display buttons/controls.

Within the detail of the study was both good and bad news for Apple …

The good news was that while the iPad scored higher than Surface tablets on performance, while both got maximum scores for ease of use. Apple also beat Samsung, which took third place, ahead of LG, Amazon, Acer and Asus.

The bad news is that Microsoft is leading in two key demographics: early adopters of technology, who tend to influence the purchase decisions of their friends, and younger customers, whose lifetime value to a company is greatest.

Apple seems aware of one issue identified in the study: satisfaction was highest among owners of tablets whose screen size exceeded 10 inches, compared to those in the 8-10 inch range. Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad with a 10.5-inch screen in the same case size as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

It’s not the first time the iPad has been beaten by a competitor in the survey. Back in 2013, JD Powers awarded the top slot to Samsung, but on what appeared to be a somewhat questionable basis.

Via CNET