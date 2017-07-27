What do you think of Apple’s decision to discontinue the iPod nano & shuffle? [Poll]

Earlier today, Apple officially discontinued the iPod nano and iPod shuffle. While some say the move has been a long time coming, others were taken aback by the sudden move.

How do you feel about Apple’s decision to kill the iPod nano and iPod shuffle?

The iPod nano and iPod shuffle were once two of Apple’s most popular products, offering the iPod functionality in ultra-small form factors. Since the introduction of the iPhone and later the Apple Watch, however, the iPod nano and shuffle have become less and less popular.

Even after the introduction of the iPhone, many people still used the iPod nano and iPod shuffle for times when the iPhone was too cumbersome to carry, such as working out. Apple, of course, now markets the Apple Watch as the perfect workout companion, hence the discontinuation of the small iPod models.

The move shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise, through. Tim Cook himself had said that “iPod is a declining business” as shipments have continually fallen year-over-year. Furthermore, Apple stopped breaking out iPod sales data so it’s hard to know just how many units the company is selling every quarter.

Apple has also dramatically slowed its iPod update rate. Prior to today’s storage reconfiguration, the iPod touch was updated in 2015 with a faster processor, improved cameras, and new color and storage options. The iPod nano and iPod shuffle hadn’t seen notable updates in even longer.

There’s certainly still a market for the iPod touch. It makes a great starter device for young kids and it’s what many parents as a way of communication and tracking. For the other two models, however, the market is growing slimmer every day.

In 2015, we asked whether or not you thought Apple should kill the iPod line altogether and nearly 72 percent of readers said no. Now that the iPod nano and shuffle are dead, we’re curious as to what you think about the move and whether or not you still use an iPod. Voice your opinions in the poll above and the comments below.

