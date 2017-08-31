Instagram bringing Stories feature to the web, introduces ‘weather-inspired’ face filters

Instagram today is announcing two new features for its social media platform as its Stories feature becomes available on the web and it brings new weather-inspired face filters to its app.

Announced in two blog posts, Instagram detailed the new updates starting with Stories being available on the web.

Stories will show up on the web at the top of your screen, just like they do in the iOS app. For now, users will only be able to view Stories, while the ability to post from the web on mobile browsers will be an option in the “coming months”.

As of this past June, Instagram’s Stories feature has 250 million daily users, a good amount more than Snapchat, the company that Instagram swiped the feature from. It makes sense for Instagram to extend this feature to the web as it was recently reported users are spending more time on Instagram after it rolled out Stories.

The other update today brings new “weather-inspired” face filters. The new choices include “a happy sun, a sad raincloud, an angry thunderstorm or a laid-back sun.” Instagram notes that you can use these in either Direct or Stories.

Try them on and watch the mood change, and combine with other creative tools to add that personal touch.

The new filters are available to all on Instagram version 10.21 and later. Stories being available on the web is rolling out today, but may take time to show up for all users.

