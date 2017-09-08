Apple donates $5M to Hand in Hand Hurricane Irma/Harvey relief, sets up iTunes donations

Apple today announced a substantial $5M donation to Hand in Hand, a relief fund that is providing Hurricane relief in the wake of two huge hurricanes hitting the US South. Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “We applaud Hand in Hand for bringing together people from all over the country to help one another at a time when so many desperately need it. In addition to Apple’s direct contribution to the relief and recovery efforts, we’re making it easy for anyone in the US to make their own donations to Hand in Hand through the App Store and iTunes.”

You can make a donation now to Hand in Hand via the website or to the Red Cross on iTunes or here.

“This is an incredible gesture. In such a time of need, it’s inspiring to all of us to see our friends at Apple step up in this way to help,” said Scooter Braun, SB Projects founder and Hand in Hand executive producer. “We’re incredibly grateful to Apple, our founding sponsors Verizon, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and everyone else who is doing their part. This is a moment in time where we can all come together and show that we are our brother’s keeper.”

The one-hour special will air live and commercial free on Tuesday, September 12, 8:00-9:00pm EDT on the East Coast and re-air 8:00-9:00pm PDT on the West Coast. Comic Relief USA, the non-profit organization behind Red Nose Day and Idol Gives Back, will be responsible for collecting donations in addition to managing and distributing grants through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by #Irma. Please stay safe! Apple is proud to support #HandInHand. https://t.co/BYJ6qPWh4p — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2017

Apple currently has a “Stay safe during the hurricane” channel set up in its iTunes and App Stores.

