001: HomeKit at CES, HomePod launch, iPhone SE 2, and Safari Spectre fixes | 9to5Mac Daily

Welcome to 9to5Mac Daily, a new podcast bringing you the latest in Apple news and top 9to5Mac stories every Monday through Friday. Today on 9to5Mac Daily we’ve got CES HomeKit announcements, a possible HomePod launch date, iPhone SE 2 rumors, and important iOS security updates.
9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- What to expect at CES 2018: HomeKit accessories, wireless charging, HomePod competition, and more
- CES Unveiled 2018: HomeKit accessories dominate the show floor [Video]
- Elgato unveils the Eve Room and Button, 2 new additions to its lineup of HomeKit devices
- First Alert’s Safe & Sound HomeKit smoke alarm doubles as an AirPlay 2 music speaker
- Nanoleaf announces its highly-customizable, glowing, dodecahedron HomeKit remote
- GBH says HomePod launch expected in next 4-6 weeks, but faces an ‘uphill climb’
- Rumor: iPhone SE 2 will feature glass back, possibly for wireless charging
- Apple releases iOS 11.2.2 security update with Spectre mitigations for Safari
- Apple releases macOS 10.13.2 supplemental security update following Spectre and Meltdown flaw discovery
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!