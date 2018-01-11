004: Pandora podcasts, Dropbox’s IPO, and Siri’s sports skills | 9to5Mac Daily

Welcome to 9to5Mac Daily, a new podcast bringing you the latest in Apple news and top 9to5Mac stories every Monday through Friday. Today we’ve got we’ve got Pandora’s podcast genome project, the iPhone as a key witness in a murder investigation, Dropbox going public, and Siri’s new sports skills.
9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Pandora wants to build the ‘podcast genome project’ and help shows monetize
- Health data being used as evidence in murder investigation after possible iPhone 6s crack
- The company that Steve Jobs called ‘a feature’ files for $10B IPO
- You can now ask Siri about tennis and golf tournament results, as well as player stats
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!