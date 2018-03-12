9to5Mac Daily 045 | March 12, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple buying digital magazine service Texture, likely boost to subscription services revenue
- Eddy Cue talks Texture acquisition, great storytelling, and Rihanna in SXSW interview
- Apple makes deal for its first animated series with ‘Bob’s Burgers’ creator
- New lower-cost 13-inch Retina MacBook reported to debut in June, iPad refresh coming
- Making The Grade: Apple needs an Identity Management Solution to take over schools
