9to5Mac Daily 046 | March 13, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded each weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or Overcast to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple opens WWDC 2018 registration: June 4-8 in San Jose
- Alexa-equipped ecobee Switch+ with HomeKit now available for pre-order, ships March 26
- Fitbit’s latest smartwatch attempt borrows heavily from Apple Watch design and features
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!