9to5Mac Daily 047 | March 14, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded each weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or Overcast to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Two clues suggest that Apple Pay could be coming to the Netherlands on March 20
- Report: Siri team didn’t learn about HomePod until 2015, after Amazon Echo debuted
- Apple publishes new ‘Families’ webpage with parental control tips & tricks
- HomeKit Weekly: Getting started with Apple’s Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!