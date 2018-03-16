9to5Mac Daily 048 | March 16, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple announces creative education event on March 27
- Amazon Alexa gains ‘Brief Mode’ with less verbose remarks after doing simple tasks
- With Twitter for Mac dead, here are the best Twitter apps for Mac
- Apple AirPods return to $140 shipped for Costco members
- Pad & Quill debuts new leather MacBook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off
- Pick up an official Apple iPhone X silicone case for $34 shipped
