9to5Mac Daily 049 | March 19, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Bloomberg: Apple secretly building its own MicroLED screens for future devices, starting with Apple Watch
- Gold color iPhone X rumored to have started production
- Tesla now accepting Apple Pay for Model 3 reservations along with Model S and X down payments
- What we expect from Apple’s ‘field trip’ education event next week
- Making The Grade: Making sense of Apple’s current MacBook line for education
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!