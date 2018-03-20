9to5Mac Daily 050 | March 20, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Developers will need to go through App Review to edit ‘What’s New’ text and change support URLs
- Apple & IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps
- Apple leaks official release notes for macOS 10.13.4 in French, confirms iMessage Business Chat and eGPU support
- Technogym claims first 5,000 GymKit-enabled cardio machines deployed for Apple Watch workouts
- Apple HomeKit showcased in giant Westfield London John Lewis store opening today
