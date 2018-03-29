9to5Mac Daily 053 | March 29, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- iOS 11.3 with new Animoji, iPhone throttling controls, much more coming today (U: Now available)
- watchOS 4.3 for Apple Watch coming today with iPhone Music control, smarter Siri watch face, more (U: Now available)
- tvOS 11.3 for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K now available, adds frame rate matching to fourth-gen
- Apple releasing first HomePod software update alongside iOS 11.3 today (U: Now available)
- Apple rolling out overhauled privacy controls to users in May to meet GDPR laws
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!