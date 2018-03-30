9to5Mac Daily 054 | March 30, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 update for High Sierra with iMac Pro wallpaper, enhanced eGPU support
- State of eGPU: Apple introduces official eGPU support in macOS 10.13.4, internal display acceleration opt-in
- Hands-on with Business Chat for iMessage in iOS 11.3 and macOS 10.13.4
- First new 2018 iPad deliveries scheduled to arrive tomorrow
- Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro w/ 5K Retina Display as low as $4,450 shipped
- Amazon’s 1-Day TP-Link Gold Box: 802.11ac routers, modems, much more from $7
- Best Buy offers minimum $125 gift card w/ iPad trade-in
