9to5Mac Daily 055: April 2, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- First iOS 11.4 developer beta for iPhone and iPad coming today (U: Now available)
- Apple releases first tvOS 11.4 beta for developers
- First watchOS 4.3.1 beta released to developers
- Stereo HomePod reference makes its way back into iOS 11.4 beta [U]
- Report: Apple to begin switch from Intel chips in Macs by 2020
- Instagram for Apple Watch killed as Apple begins requiring native apps in updates
- Review: 9.7-inch $329 iPad (2018) – Should you buy it? [Video]
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!