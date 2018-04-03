9to5Mac Daily 056: April 3, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple schedules Q2 2018 earnings release for May 1
- Report: Apple Music streamed The Weeknd’s new single almost double Spotify despite having a smaller user base
- Apple releases first iOS 11.4 + tvOS 11.4 public betas with AirPlay 2
- Snapchat introduces new Group Video Chat feature, support for Mentions in Stories
- Facebook Messenger now lets you send 360-degree photos and (kind of) HD video
- Promised Apple Pay support in Brazil going live tomorrow
