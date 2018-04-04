9to5Mac Daily 057: April 4, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Links:
- Promised Apple Pay support in Brazil going live tomorrow (Update: Now live)
- Apple bolsters AI team as it poaches Google’s search & artificial intelligence chief
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 developer beta for Mac
- Apple’s former retail stores: Where are they now?
- watchOS 5 Wish List: Apple Watch Podcasts, open Siri face, rethought Control Center, more
- HomeKit Weekly: Automating outdoor lights on and off based on sunset/sunrise and time
- AirPort Express showing up in iOS 11.4 Home app, suggests AirPlay 2 speaker support on the way
