9to5Mac Daily 061: April 10, 2018

- Apple announces special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, order from tomorrow
- Apple greenlights TV sci-fi based on ‘Foundation’ book trilogy from ‘Altered Carbon’ producers
- Instagram launches rumored Focus feature, like Portrait Mode for iPhone 6s and later
- Here’s how to check whether your Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica
- Spotify reportedly plans to make free music streaming plan more flexible in move to grow user base
