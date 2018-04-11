9to5Mac Daily 062: April 11, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple pushing 32-bit app warning live for macOS 10.13.4 as 64-bit transition continues
- Apple Watch beta includes warning for old apps, suggests watchOS 5 will drop support
- T-Mobile app for iOS adds support for Business Chat via iMessage
- Apple names Oliver Schusser as head of Apple Music division as the service now surpasses 40 million subscribers
- HomeKit Weekly: Using hardware buttons to make smart lights familiar for guests and family
- Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Earth Day, 30 minute workout will unlock eco-friendly animated sticker pack
