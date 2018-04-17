Taking a screenshot on iOS is relatively straightforward, but on macOS things are a bit more complex, though you also get more control. Here’s how to take a screenshot on macOS…

Follow along as we walk you through the several different methods of taking a screenshot on the Mac.

How to take screenshots on Mac

First we have to lay out the various actions when taking screenshots. You have the option between a full screen screenshot, just a window, or a portion of the display.

Taking a full screen screenshot

This one is pretty easy, simply press ⌘ + Shift + 3 on your keyboard and macOS will do its magic and place your screenshot on your Desktop. Alternatively, you can press ⌘ + Shift + ^ + 3 and the screenshot will save to your clipboard instead of your Desktop.

Just a window

Press ⌘ + Shift + 4 on your keyboard followed by the space key. You’ll see your cursor change into a camera icon. Hover over the window you want to take a screenshot of, macOS will automatically highlight the window it’s about to take a screenshot of, and click. Your screenshot will be placed on your Desktop. Alternatively, to save to clipboard, press ⌘ + Shift + ^ +4 and then press the space key.

Taking a screenshot of portion of your display

Press ⌘ + Shift + 4 on your keyboard. You will see your cursor change into a little pointer with numbers next to it. With either a mouse or trackpad, click and drag the area you want to screenshot and then let go. Your screenshot will be place on your Desktop. Alternatively, to save to clipboard, press ⌘ + Shift + ^ +4 and then press the space key.

While taking a screenshot is fairly easy, remembering the keyboard shortcut for it can sometimes be a pain, especially if you don’t take screenshots often.

If you’re lucky enough to have the 2016 or later MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, we have a guide on how to screenshot that, as well.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: