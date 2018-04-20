9to5Mac Daily 065: April 20, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Links:
- Regulatory filings indicate a flurry of new iPhone (SE?) models launching soon
- iPhone SE 2 could arrive next month, but without a headphone jack
- KGI: 6.1-inch LCD iPhone priced as low as $550, could be available in dual SIM configuration
- Apple Watch Series 1 returns to $149 shipped at Walmart
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297
- Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar discounted from $2,744 w/ 2TB (+ $90 off AppleCare+)
- Score a new 32GB Apple TV 4K with these deals from $105 shipped
