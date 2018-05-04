9to5Mac Daily 067: May 4, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple’s new 13-inch Retina ‘MacBook Air’ unlikely to launch at WWDC, as production reportedly pushed back to Q3
- Apple announces Q2 2018 revenue of $61.1b: 52.2m iPhones, 9.1m iPads, 4.07m Macs
- AAPL climbs to new high on Berkshire news, Cook ‘thrilled’ Warren Buffett is major investor
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 75M AAPL shares in Q1, stake now worth $42.5B
- Sonos holding media event in San Francisco on June 6, sound bar with Alexa possible
- Bad news Windows: Apple shutting down acquired Texture magazine app next month
- Best Buy Mother’s Day Sale includes CarPlay units from $350, MacBook deals, Beats, more
- Apple Watch Series 3 priced from $279 shipped in both sizes, various colors
- Pad & Quill offers massive 25% off for Mother’s Day: leather bags/totes, iPhone case, more
- Making The Grade: Is Apple TV a worthy add-on in the classroom?
