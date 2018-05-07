9to5Mac Daily 068: May 7, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- HomePod likely gaining Calendar support alongside iOS 11.4 release
- Apple enforcing iOS 11 support, iPhone X resolution in app updates
- PSA: You can now watch Disney & Marvel films in 4K HDR on the Apple TV with Vudu
- Making The Grade: Which case do I recommend for iPad deployments?
