9to5Mac Daily 069: May 8, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- iPhone X Plus said to be iPhone 8 Plus size, iOS 12 to bring horizontal Face ID support, more
- Philips Hue 3 upgrades smart lighting app with refined design, fast controls, photo scenes
- iOS 11.4’s USB Restricted Mode prevents tethered cracking attempts, Lightning becomes charge-only
- Google I/O 2018: Assistant beats Siri to multiple actions & phone conversations, ‘Digital Wellbeing’, more
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!