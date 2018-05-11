9to5Mac Daily 072: May 11, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Microsoft says it would love to work with Apple to bring iMessage support to Windows
- iPhone SE 2 render with iPhone X-style display now shown off from all sides, according to case maker
- Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE expands to four new countries
- Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music exclusive
- Grab Apple’s previous-gen. 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $340 in two colors
- Amazon offers various Philips Hue HomeKit lights in today’s Gold Box from $24
- Apple Watch deals abound for Mother’s Day Week: Series 3 from $279 or Series 1 from $149
