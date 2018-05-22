9to5Mac Daily 079: May 22, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple invites press to WWDC 2018 keynote, iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 unveil expected
- Apple taps Lost and Tron talent for upcoming ‘Amazing Stories’ reboot
- Gemini Photos uses machine learning to reduce iPhone clutter and save storage
- 1Password 7 for Mac now available with overhauled ‘mini’ window, refreshed design, much more
- ‘Safe & Sound’ smoke alarm with HomeKit and built-in Alexa now available, AirPlay 2 promised
- Instagram now lets you mute friends so you can un-see bad photos without unfollowing
- Razer announces entry-level eGPU enclosure with support for macOS [Video]
