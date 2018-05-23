9to5Mac Daily 080: May 23, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple launches new privacy portal, users can download a copy of everything Apple knows about them
- Apple will give $50 credit to customers who paid full price for iPhone battery replacement repairs in 2017
- Apple Watch defining LTE wearables market with 60% of global sales, likely higher in the US
- FruityLoops digital audio workstation makes Mac debut after 20 years on PC
- Back to the Mac 009: How to use a Synology NAS for Time Machine backups [Video]
