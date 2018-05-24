9to5Mac Daily 081: May 24, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Report: After failed talks w/ Mercedes & BMW, Apple reaches self-driving car deal with Volkswagen
- Apple now discounting refurbished iMac Pros including upgraded 18-core models
- Vevo music platform axing iOS and Apple TV apps, shifting to YouTube only
- Pro camera app Obscura 2 launches with new filters, metadata viewer, and one-hand friendly UI that looks great on iPhone X
- Speaker manufacturer Leon details challenges of designing Apple Park’s audio system [Video]
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!