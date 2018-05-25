9to5Mac Daily 082: May 25, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Jury sides with Apple in long-running Samsung patent case, awards $533M in damages
- Valve says Apple has rejected its Steam Link app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
- Pioneer officially confirms new wireless CarPlay head units starting at $700
- Leak suggests Mac App Store to get iOS 11-style redesign in macOS 10.14
- Some MacBook Pro shipping dates slip to June 6, hinting at WWDC refresh
