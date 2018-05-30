9to5Mac Daily 084: May 30, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Here’s the new Apple Watch Pride face that will become available Monday
- Apple releases first iOS 11.4.1 developer beta
- Apple Events app updated on Apple TV ahead of June 4 WWDC keynote live stream
- Analyst predicts $250 Beats-branded Siri speaker coming at WWDC
- Plex overhauls mobile app with customizable home screen, podcast playback
- Apple TV lineup adds ‘Dickinson’ comedy with Pitch Perfect 3 star Hailee Steinfeld
- HomeKit Weekly: Replacing your keys with Siri, Control Center, and automation
