9to5Mac Daily 086: June 1, 2018

Links:
- macOS 10.13.5 now available for Mac, includes Messages in iCloud
- Renders imagine 2018 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X with single rear camera and aluminum frame
- Alleged ‘iPhone 9’ schematics claim to show entry level 6.1-inch LCD model
- Sketchy Korean report claims new LCD iPhone delayed until November
- WSJ: Apple bringing Search Ads to results within apps, in talks with Snapchat & Pinterest
- iOS 12 will upgrade ARKit with ability for two iPhones to see same virtual object
