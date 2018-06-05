9to5Mac Daily 088: June 5, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- From last year: Apple to let podcasters record 60-minute episodes at on-site WWDC 2017 studio, reservation required
- Behind the scenes at Apple’s WWDC Podcast studio setup [Gallery]
- iOS 12 speed test: Here’s how fast iOS 12 runs on older devices
- iOS 12 tidbits: Accidental screenshots on iPhone X, Apple Music lyric search, Face ID rescans, more
- watchOS 5: Podcasts, Siri face, custom Control Center, more
