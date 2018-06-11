9to5Mac Daily 089: June 11, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple releases second iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1, macOS 10.13.6 betas to developers
- Apple reissues watchOS 5 beta 1 to developers after pulling last week’s build
- Snapchat update lets you delete sent messages, Spectacles hit Amazon․com
- Apple promotes Pride Edition Watch band with custom store displays, employee celebration
- HomeKit Weekly: Home app debuts on Mac in macOS Mojave
- Making The Grade: ARKit 2.0 may allow AR to take off in K-12 classrooms
