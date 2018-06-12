9to5Mac Daily 090: June 12, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- iPhone rumored to adopt USB-C ports next year, 2018 iPhone bundles USB-C charge cables
- Apple goes all out for 2018 FIFA World Cup w/ Siri support, curation from Apple News, TV, Podcasts, more
- Microsoft launches Office 2019 Mac preview to organizations with new admin tools, focus mode, Morph transitions, more
- watchOS 5: Competitions, Workout detection and Siri face heart data push fitness tracking
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!