9to5Mac Daily 093: June 15, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple strikes multi-year original content deal with Oprah
- Apple Maps has been down for hours, users unable to search for places or get directions [U]
- Apple hires senior engineer from Waymo for its self-driving car project
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 1-Day Sale at Best Buy: cert. refurb models from $319
- Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped
- Apple HomePod on sale for $300 shipped via Best Buy, open-box $276
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: various Disney films $15, 4K from $5, $1 rental, more
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!