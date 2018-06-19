9to5Mac Daily 095: June 19, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Host:
Links:
- iOS 12 developer beta 2 for iPhone and iPad now available
- macOS Mojave developer beta 2 for Mac now available
- tvOS 12 developer beta 2 for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K now available
- watchOS 5 developer beta 2 for Apple Watch now available
- Tim Cook calls border separations ‘inhumane’ as White House denies iPhone tariff exemption
- Chirp is a new app that aims to bring full Twitter support to Apple Watch
