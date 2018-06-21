9to5Mac Daily 097: June 21, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Bloomberg: Apple aims to launch AirPower mat by September, runs a ‘stripped down’ version of iOS
- Apple releases GarageBand 10.3 for Mac w/ free Artist Lessons, Drummers, new sounds & more
- Apple updates Final Cut Pro X with support for viewing and editing Pro RAW files from the DJI Inspire 2
- Apple’s latest TV content deal is ‘Calls’, 10-minute shorts with unusual format [Video]
