9to5Mac Daily 098: June 22, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Supreme Court sides with Apple in decision to require search warrant to obtain cellphone data
- Amazon’s kid-friendly FreeTime app hits iOS as Facebook’s Messenger Kids reaches new countries
- Save $200 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB
- Pad & Quill launches massive 30% off sale from $22: iPhone/iPad cases, bags, more
- Nanoleaf’s Aurora Rhythm Kit falls to the lowest we’ve seen this year at $180 ($50 off)
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!