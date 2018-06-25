9to5Mac Daily 099: June 25, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Host:
Links:
- Apple finally acknowledges ‘sticky’ keyboard issues on MacBooks, offering free fix and refunds for past repairs
- Bloomberg: Premium AirPods, next-gen HomePod and new over-ear Apple headphones coming in 2019
- Apple News will feature a dedicated section for 2018 US Midterm Elections ‘fact-based’ news
- Want to leave your iPhone behind with Apple Watch? Check out these apps
- Making The Grade: Apple’s biggest mistake in K-12 happened in 2006
