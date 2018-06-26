9to5Mac Daily 100: June 26, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple releases first iOS 12 public beta for iPhone and iPad
- First tvOS 12 public beta for Apple TV now available
- First macOS Mojave 10.14 public beta now available for Mac users
- iTunes Remote updated for iPhone X, new icon and design
- Apple launching Schoolwork app for teachers today, integrates with ClassKit apps on iOS 11.4
- Kuo details ‘notch’ LCD and 2019 iPhone expectations; Face ID iPad Pros, redesigned Apple Watch, cheaper MacBook Air coming
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!