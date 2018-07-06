9to5Mac Daily: July 6, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple opens iOS 12 Shortcuts app testing to developers over TestFlight
- Sonos files for $100M IPO as it seeks to stem losses in face of growing competition
- Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB gets nearly $150 discount at Target
- Save $369 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $1,430 shipped
- Listen to music w/o wires on Apple’s AirPods for $140 shipped (Reg. $159)
- 9to5Toys Daily — a new podcast
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!