9to5Mac Daily: July 9, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple releases iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1, and watchOS 4.3.2 to the public
- HomePod 11.4.1 update with stability and quality improvements now available
- How iOS 11.4.1 limits USB accessories to make your iPhone and iPad more secure
- Hands-on: Pioneer MVH-1400NEX offers affordable CarPlay in a simple package
- Outcast 2 adds podcast streaming and continuous playback playlists to Apple Watch
- Making the Grade: Could HomePod and Siri have a place in the classroom?
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!