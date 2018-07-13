9to5Mac Daily: July 13, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Adobe developing a ‘full version’ of Photoshop for iPad as part of major platform rewrite, reportedly launching next year
- First MacBook Pro orders begin shipping today and arriving as early as tomorrow
- New MacBook Pro extends True Tone feature to LG UltraFine and Apple Thunderbolt displays when connected
- Best Buy takes $150 off latest 2018 MacBook Pro models for students
- T-Mobile launches BOGO iPhone/Samsung/LG deals for back-to-school, AT&T $50 iPhone SE
- Amazon discounts Anker’s best Bluetooth speakers, projectors, more in today’s Gold Box
