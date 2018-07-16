9to5Mac Daily: July 16, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Links:
- iFixit finds new MacBook Pro keyboard has ‘thin, silicone barrier’ under each key
- Review: Blackmagic eGPU – quiet, beautiful, and limited in scope [Video]
- Apple teases out over 70 new Emoji coming to iOS and Mac this fall including red hair, super heroes, and lobsters
- Instapaper no longer part of Pinterest, service going independent
- Skype adding cross-platform video call recording this month, Mac and iOS included
- Making The Grade: Could Apple own IoT in the enterprise with HomeKit for Work?
