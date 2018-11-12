9to5Mac Daily: November 12, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple offering free repairs to fix iPhone X display issues and 13-inch MacBook Pro SSD data loss problems
- Ikea’s smart blinds system to start at ~$100 and include blackout option, report says
- iFixit teardown of 11-inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil raises intriguing possibility
- Kuo cuts iPhone XR shipment estimates from 100 million to 70 million, forecasts YOY decline in iPhone sales for first quarter of 2019
- Volkswagen vehicles get Siri Shortcuts and voice control to unlock, flash lights, check mileage, more
- Concept: Reimagining the Photos app to tell the stories of your memories
- Review: 2018 Mac mini – Apple’s most versatile Mac [Video]
