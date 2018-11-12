9to5Toys Last Call: Anker Accessories from $9, Bose QC 35 Wireless Headphones $265, ecobee4 HomeKit Thermostat $199, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Go wireless with an AmazonBasics Ergonomic Mouse for $9.50 shipped (Reg. $15+)
- Black Friday pricing has arrived early for these Samsung 4K Smart TVs, with prices from $598
- Netgear’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router upgrades your Wi-Fi with 3.2Gbps speeds for $180 ($50 off)
- Logitech’s G910 Orion Spark RGB keyboard now at Amazon all-time low: $87.50, more
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- This MXL Condenser Microphone is an affordable way to start podcasting at $55 ($20 off)
- Arlo Pro 2-Camera System bundle includes an outdoor mount for $239 ($300 value)
- Harman Kardon’s Aura Studio Speaker packs Bluetooth, AirPlay, and more: $100 (save $30+)
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $10 or less: Overcooked, Escapists 2, Worms, more
- Mattel’s Bloxels lets you build a video game that is playable on your iPad and iPhone: $17 (Reg. $25)
- Pair your Nintendo Switch with the Labo Vehicle Kit at an Amazon all-time low of $60
- GameStop Black Friday Preview: PS4 $160 off, Xbox One $100 off, games from $10, more
- Parallels brings 30 utility tools to your Mac or PC for $10 (Orig. $20)
- Kirkland’s gets your home ready for the holidays with an extra 20% off sitewide
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Black Friday Ad: Hunting gear, ride-on toys, free shipping, more
- Victorinox chef-quality 4-piece Knife Set drops to $100 at Amazon (Reg. $130)
- Be ready for any project w/ this Bosch 6-piece spade bit set at $5, more
- Sperry’s One Day Flash Sale takes 40% off select boat shoes, boots & loafers
- Assemble these LEGO City, Star Wars, Technic kits from $14: Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike $36, more
- Make yourself comfortable with this highly-rated Fennington Office Chair: $71 (Reg. $100)
- Up to 20% off gift cards from Denny’s, Chili’s, Famous Footwear, Wendy’s & more
- Hunter boots, outerwear & accessories for fall & winter from $25 at Hautelook
- PlayStation Black Friday 2018 deals: Spider-Man bundle $160 off, DualShocks, PSVR, more
- Oregon Scientific’s 3-in-1 Air Purifier hits all-time low of $60 Prime shipped (Reg. $105+, today only)
- Dyson’s V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vac w/ lifetime filter is $200 off today at Amazon
Anker’s 1-day Gold Box is filled w/ accessories + stocking stuffers from $9
Have a new MacBook Air? Check out these Anker USB-C accessories from $8 via Amazon
Bose QC 35 Wireless Headphones have stellar noise cancellation, on sale for $265 (Reg. $349)
The HomeKit-enabled ecobee4 Smart Thermostat gets 20% price drop: $199 (Reg. $249)
Latest Mac Mini already discounted at Mac Mall, from $764 shipped (Tax select states only)
Apple’s new MacBook Air gets first discount, iPad Pro $50 off (Tax only in select states)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $8 Essentials sale, 4K from $5, Tomb Raider $1, more
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Sam’s Club Black Friday ad reveals extensive Nest discounts, TVs, much more
Best Buy Black Friday ad delivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more
Walmart Black Friday ad: up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- eBay Better than Black Friday event promises best prices of the season…but you should look closer
- Samsung Black Friday Ad: $200 off Galaxy S9/+, 4K TVs, Chromebooks, more
- Jet Black Friday Ad 2018: latest iPad $249, Bose Headphones, Nest, Google Home, more
- Microsoft Store Black Friday ad: Xbox One deals, games, PCs, much more
- Meijer Black Friday ad: up to $125 off iPad Pro & Apple Watch, Echo deals, more
- Staples Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, new Chromecast $25, Echo Dot $24, more
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ Prime exclusives, more
Step into the Majesty of Fantasy Kingdom & its Northern Expansion on iOS at $1 ($5 value)
- Space Marshals 2 and its sci-fi wild west action drop to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- BundleHunt Holiday Mac App bundles start at $5 with over 45 apps and utilities
- Rebuild humanity in Civilization Beyond Earth from just $10 on Mac (Reg. $40)
- The highly-rated iOS Don’t Starve games get rare price drops today from $1 (Reg. $5)
- Rayman Jungle & Fiesta Run for iOS at lowest prices in years, now $1 ea. (Reg. $3)
MORE NEW DEALS:
This Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle is a perfect holiday gift: $40 (Reg. $70+)
- Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat + Home Mini bundle beats Black Friday pricing at $195 ($300 value)
- Add 1TB of portable USB-C storage to your Mac w/ Samsung’s T5 SSD at a new low: $198 (20% off)
- WD Elements 4TB Desktop Hard Drive drops to new low of $72 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Today only, the LG V30+ 128GB Smartphone can be yours for $400 shipped (Reg. $680)
- Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect is now on sale for $215 shipped (Reg. $280)
- Pilot the Sphero Mini Robotic Ball with your iPhone at a new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Skip the Black Friday madness, get a Sharp 4K HDR Smart TV from $249 today
- Stop the madness! Save $120/year by owning this DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for $32.50
- Smartphone Accessories: APC 5000mAh Dual 2.4A USB Mobile Power Pack $8 shipped, more
- Add all eight Harry Potter films to your Blu-ray collection: $40 (20% off)
- Bring a Philips Smoke-less Grill indoors this winter for $150 shipped (Reg. $280)
- See you, Space Cowboy: Get the entire Cowboy Bebop series in digital HD for $10 (Reg. $35)
- Banana Republic Factory rolls out its Black Friday deals early with prices from $13
- Hit the trails w/ an AmazonBasics 75L Hiking Pack for $50 shipped (Reg. $75)
- Amazon’s Crayola Gold Box has deals from $6.50 on supplies, art kits, more
- PlayStation Black Friday 2018 deals: Spider-Man bundle $160 off, DualShocks, PSVR, more
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet kicks up your workouts with select shoes, apparel & more from $35
- Timbuk2 takes up to 50% off MacBook backpacks, duffels & more, today only
- Amazon’s Gold Box features holiday dresses & more at up to 40% off + free shipping
- Abercrombie’s sitewide sale features 30% off sitewide, including outerwear, jeans & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Wishboard, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Switch $27, Super Bomberman R $20, more
- KitchenAid’s 9-Cup Food Processor is down to $126 for today only (Reg. up to $240)
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 12, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
- Arlo Audio Doorbell undercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
- Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget
- Schlage’s new Connect Smart Deadbolt joins Kwikset and Yale with support for Amazon Key
- This new wireless GameCube controller adapter for Nintendo Switch is only $20
- Target REDCard holders get first dibs on Black Friday specials one day early
- Metroid and two other NES titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this month
- Nostalgia comes to the Nintendo Switch with SEGA Genesis Classics, launching December 7th
- Huawei’s new MateBook 13 will give the MacBook Air a run for its money
- Yongnuo’s upcoming camera has a 5-inch display, supports Canon lenses, and runs Android
- Sotheby’s Space Exploration Auction lets you bring home a piece of the moon
- The Williams Sonoma Gift Guide has ideas for every cook & baker on your list from $40
- Barnes & Noble announces NOOK 10.1″, the largest display it has ever made