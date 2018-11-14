9to5Mac Daily: November 14, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- You can now order the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro Vega discrete graphics
- (PRODUCT)RED Sport Loop for Apple Watch debuts alongside recently introduced Hermès straps
- Three new Apple Watch Nike Sport and Sport Loop band colors coming this week
- iPad sketching app ‘Paper’ updated with second-gen Apple Pencil support
- 2018 iPad Pro and Apple Pencil enhance creative work on the Mac
- Use your iPad Pro for work? Share your workflows
