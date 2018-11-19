9to5Mac Daily: November 19, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple holding ‘four days of special offers’ event for Black Friday through Cyber Monday
- Microsoft and Apple working together to resolve iCloud for Windows compatibility issues
- Amazon Echo smart speakers pick up Pandora Premium music streaming, Skype voice and video calling
- Adobe Lightroom for iOS updated with iPad Pro, iPhone XS and XR support, Apple Pencil gestures too
- Darkroom 4 image editor coming soon to iPad, beta sign-ups now available
- Review: 2018 MacBook Air with Retina display – mainstream Mac [Video]
- Our exclusive discounts on DJI Mavic Air and Spark deliver the best Black Friday prices
- Looking for an Apple Watch this week? B&H has deals on Series 3 LTE models from $279
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery: save on apps, subscriptions, more
- Is the Mac dead in K-12 education?
- The state of the Apple TV in 2018
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Note: I’m in the midst of a move this week and my new office space isn’t quite optimized for audio recording yet. Expect a little reverb today — my apologies!