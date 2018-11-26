9to5Mac Daily: November 26, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Logitech to reportedly acquire headphone maker Plantronics for $2.2B
- Charter Spectrum Apple TV app & Zero Sign On support rumored to launch December 3rd
- US Supreme Court to hear arguments on Monday in Apple antitrust suit alleging App Store monopoly
- Supreme Court could rule against Apple in App Store antitrust case, say early reports
- As rumored, iPhone XR price drops by ~$100 at Japanese carrier over two year contract
- Apple Stores kicking off free Hour of Code sessions next week, new Swift Coding Club materials now available
- Running with Apple Watch Series 4 and optimizing for long workouts
- Cyber Monday Deals Hub: Save on Apple, Google, Amazon devices, TVs, fashion, home goods, more!
- Making the Grade: Teacher gift guide for 2018
- Opinion: 5 reasons why the iPad Pro shouldn’t be your next computer
