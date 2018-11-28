9to5Mac Daily: November 28, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple Watch ECG capability will reportedly arrive with watchOS 5.1.2
- Apple releases iCloud for Windows update that works with latest version of Windows 10
- Apple Pay now available in Belgium (also live in Kazakhstan)
- Apple boosting iPhone trade-in credit with up to an extra $100 when picking up a new XR or XS
- OWC now offering 64GB RAM upgrade kit for recent 21.5-inch iMac models
- Deliveries iOS app now lets you easily track packages with Siri
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: Smart Home picks – Siri and Alexa voice control, mesh Wi-Fi, NAS, more
- Review: 34-inch LG 5K2K UltraWide Thunderbolt 3 Display – was it worth the wait? [Video]
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!